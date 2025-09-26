Texas enacts controversial "bathroom bill" into law

It's a controversial new law that's drawing sharp criticism from LGBTQ advocates across Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott officially signed the so-called "bathroom bill" on Monday. While some are applauding the move, others say it unfairly targets transgender people and others.

On Monday, Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law, which requires people in government buildings and schools to use certain facilities based on the sex they were assigned at birth.

Impact on public institutions statewide

The law applies to restrooms, locker rooms, and other changing facilities in public schools, universities, prisons, jails, and other government-owned buildings. It also limits which family violence shelters transgender people can access.

The only exceptions are for children under 10 accompanied by an adult, as well as custodians, law enforcement, and medical workers

Community leaders express concern

Because of the new law, community engagement strategist Gordy Carmona is having tough conversations with many of the people they serve.

"It's just heartbreaking," said Carmona. "I know how it's going to impact so many of the people that I care about that I know, both personally and professionally."

Brad Pritchett, CEO of Equality Texas, said the law's intent is clear.

"Even though the letter of this law is plainly written, the intent of the law is really about trying to keep transgender, nonbinary, and intersex Texans from being able to participate in public life here in the state of Texas," Pritchett said.

Supporters call it 'common sense'

Abbott posted a video Monday about the bill signing, saying, "I signed a law banning men in women's restrooms. It is a common-sense public safety issue."

State Rep. Angelia Orr echoed that message, saying, "Let's hope more states follow suit. This is common sense policy to protect the women and girls of Texas!"

Enforcement details remain unclear

Pritchett said there are still many questions about how the law will be enforced.

"We don't really know what cities or school districts, or political subdivisions are going to do to try to enforce this bill," said Pritchett. "There are things that are reasonable, and there are things that are unreasonable, and our goal is to ensure that no unreasonable things are taking place, with regards to how people are accessing essential spaces for themselves."

Fines target institutions, not individuals

While individuals won't be fined for violating the law, institutions can face steep penalties — $5,000 for a first offense and up to $125,000 for subsequent violations

The law takes effect on Dec. 4.