Netflix House to open in Dallas this winter

Netflix House to open at Galleria Dallas with immersive fan experiences

Netflix House to open at Galleria Dallas with immersive fan experiences

Netflix House to open at Galleria Dallas with immersive fan experiences

Netflix House will have a new, permanent location in Dallas later this year. Starting Dec. 11, North Texans can visit the experience seven days a week at the Galleria.

While doors don't open until December, Netflix fans can get early access tickets starting in November.

Netflix House is free to enter and explore, but tickets will be available for more experiences. Attendees don't need to be Netflix subscribers. Those experiences include immersive attractions based on Netflix shows Stranger Things and Squid Game.

Netflix House will also offer food inspired by shows and movies, an arcade with a variety of games, and merchandise inspired by shows.

The arcade, dubbed Netflix RePLAY, will offer games that get the players moving, according to Netflix. From Floor is Lava to classic video games and team-based adventures, Netflix said there's something for every gamer.

According to Netflix, the House isn't a pop-up or an install – like other experiences around town – but a permanent fixture in Dallas.

Netflix House is also set to open another location in Philadelphia on Nov. 12 and has plans to open Netflix House Las Vegas in 2027.