Watch CBS News
Local News

Netflix House to open in Dallas this winter

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Netflix House to open at Galleria Dallas with immersive fan experiences
Netflix House to open at Galleria Dallas with immersive fan experiences 00:34

Netflix House will have a new, permanent location in Dallas later this year. Starting Dec. 11, North Texans can visit the experience seven days a week at the Galleria.

While doors don't open until December, Netflix fans can get early access tickets starting in November. 

Netflix House is free to enter and explore, but tickets will be available for more experiences. Attendees don't need to be Netflix subscribers. Those experiences include immersive attractions based on Netflix shows Stranger Things and Squid Game. 

Netflix House will also offer food inspired by shows and movies, an arcade with a variety of games, and merchandise inspired by shows.

The arcade, dubbed Netflix RePLAY, will offer games that get the players moving, according to Netflix. From Floor is Lava to classic video games and team-based adventures, Netflix said there's something for every gamer.

According to Netflix, the House isn't a pop-up or an install – like other experiences around town – but a permanent fixture in Dallas.

Netflix House is also set to open another location in Philadelphia on Nov. 12 and has plans to open Netflix House Las Vegas in 2027.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue