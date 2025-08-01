Harry Potter: The Exhibition set to open in Dallas this fall

The magical world of Harry Potter is coming to Dallas.

The U.S. tour of Harry Potter: The Exhibition will be at Pepper Square in Dallas starting Oct. 24. This exhibition will replace the Titanic Exhibit, which runs through Sept. 1.

Tickets go on sale beginning Sept. 10 with a waitlist already starting to ensure fans early access. For those who join the waitlist, they can get access to the presale on Sept. 9.

The exhibition is described as a behind-the-scenes exhibit celebrating the iconic moments, characters, settings and beasts as seen in the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" film series, as well as wonders from the extended world of Harry Potter, which includes the Tony award-winning Broadway production "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

Fans will get a look at everything from original costumes to authentic props while using immersive design and technology, the exhibitors say.

Currently, the Harry Potter exhibition is on display in Salt Lake City. It has also been to Krakow, Poland; Melbourne, Australia and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.