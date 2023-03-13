Neighbors say they're frightened after 4 people were fatally shot at an apartment in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Michelle Soriano and her mother live above the apartment on the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in North Dallas where four people were shot and killed early Sunday morning.

"At like 1 a.m., we heard shotguns and stuff but we didn't think much of it," she said.

Neighbors say when family members didn't hear from the victims for a while, they went to the apartment Sunday evening where they found the bodies of two men and two women fatally shot inside.

Police say an infant was also found unharmed. The suspects, Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, were found hours later at a nearby apartment complex and taken into custody. Both were charged with capital murder.

"One of the suspects was known to one of the victims and there was an ongoing dispute," said Kristin Lowman, Dallas Police Department spokesperson.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS News Texas, one of the suspects was in a custody battle with one of the victims. Police would not confirm if the infant found inside the apartment was the child at the center of the dispute.

The arrest warrant says Maldonado and Sanchez broke into the apartment looking for money. Authorities say Maldonado shot and killed the four adults inside and the suspects took off with a box they thought contained money, which turned out to be empty.

"At least they respected the baby, they left her, otherwise it's just sad," said Soriano.

Police are not giving an exact motive in the shooting at this time.

They are also not identifying the four victims publicly at this time, as they work to notify family.

A Dallas police spokesperson says there is no further threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.