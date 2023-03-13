Watch CBS News
Police: Investigation underway after 4 people shot dead in Northwest Dallas

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An investigation is underway after four people were found shot dead in Northwest Dallas Sunday evening, police said.

Around 7:10 p.m. March 12, police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found four people shot. Police said they all died at the scene.

The victims' identities have not been released at this time and this remains an ongoing invesitgation.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 6:25 AM

