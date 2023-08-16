Watch CBS News
Near-record high temps start Thursday through early next week

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Triple-digit weather returns to North Texas Thursday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There is an excessive Heat Warning from noon Thursday until 9 p.m. Friday. It will feel up to 112 degrees at times with near-record temperatures

 There is an Ozone Action Day again Thursday, meaning it will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups.

If you missed the gorgeous weather Wednesday morning, you have one more chance Thursday morning to enjoy the cool temperatures.  

Weather Alerts have been issued for Thursday through the weekend as dangerous heat returns to the area. We will likely see the Excessive Heat Warning that begins Thursday at noon extended into the weekend.

We start out cool as the kids are headed to school, but heading home temperatures will be near 107 degrees. It will feel up to 112 degrees at times.

Thursday is also another Ozone Action Day for the Metroplex and it will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups.  

We are looking ahead to the middle of next week when our next rain chances arrive. The European model is being more optimistic and bringing a tropical wave as far north as DFW, returning rain to the area. However, the GFS model is less optimistic, keeping the rain south of our area.

We are going with the glass-half-full model at the moment!  

In the meantime, near record high temperatures right through the weekend and full sunshine. Remember those heat safety precautions.

The pups and I are longingly looking ahead to those Fall temperatures... 

And yes, they did need an extra layer this morning… 

It was chilly...   

