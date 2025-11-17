Near-record high temperatures kick off work week in North Texas, rain on the way will bring a cooldown

Near-record high temperatures are ahead in North Texas.

If North Texas hits 87 degrees Monday afternoon, it will tie a record, and tomorrow it could break the record with a high of 86 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday morning will start off with some clouds and give way to afternoon sunshine, with breezy southerly winds.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday due to the potential for widespread heavy rain that could lead to flooding. A few strong storms also can't be ruled out.

Widespread 1"-3" rainfall totals are expected midweek, with localized areas picking up closer to 4"-5".

Please remember turn around, don't drown. Never try to drive through water-covered roads, as you could put yourself in a life-threatening situation.

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend and North Texas will get back to seasonal highs in the 60s.