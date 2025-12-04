Near-freezing temps Friday morning, temperatures warm up a little this weekend

It was a cold and gloomy Thursday in North Texas, with temperatures sticking in the 40s most of the day. The clouds will be fairly slow to clear, but temperatures do still look to dip back close to freezing as we get overnight and into Friday morning.

Fortunately, precipitation has wrapped up so roads should be dry by morning, and even while air temps dip close to freezing, our ground temps are still well above it, so ice will not be a problem for the morning commute.

Expect clouds to gradually break as we get through the day Friday, with highs warming to the lower 50s in the metroplex by afternoon.

We'll still be below average, but we will be warmer.

By the weekend, expect temps to warm close to 60 come Saturday, that will be under partly cloudy skies thanks to a system working to our southeast.

A dry cold front sweeps through into Sunday, which knocks temps back into the middle 50s as we wrap up the weekend and kick off next week.

Lows will once again start near freezing on Monday, then we'll see a steady warm up the rest of the week, with dry conditions and lots of sunshine.