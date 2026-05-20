Dallas' Cooper Flagg among unanimous NBA All‑Rookie first‑team picks

Dallas' Cooper Flagg, Charlotte's Kon Knueppel, and Philadelphia's VJ Edgecombe were unanimous selections to the NBA's All‑Rookie first team, the league announced Wednesday night.

They were joined on the first team by San Antonio's Dylan Harper and Memphis' Cedric Coward. Harper appeared on all 100 ballots, receiving 93 first‑team votes and seven second‑team votes.

Those five players were also the only ones to receive votes in the Rookie of the Year race, where Flagg edged Knueppel for the award.

The All‑Rookie second team included New Orleans' Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, Utah's Ace Bailey, Sacramento's Maxime Reynaud, and Toronto's Collin Murray‑Boyles.

The NBA will announce the All‑Defensive Team on Friday, the All‑NBA Team on Sunday, and the Coach of the Year on Tuesday.