Medal of Honor recipients honored at Arlington museum's grand opening ceremony

It was a hero's welcome to almost three dozen Medal of Honor recipients Saturday at the grand opening ceremony of a museum to preserve their stories through artifacts and interactive exhibits.

It's a royal arrival with Clydesdale horses for the 32 Medal of Honor recipients at the grand opening ceremony of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington. The museum is supported by five pillars representing the five branches of the military.

"I'm humbled to be here, to be here with this around my neck, and it doesn't belong to me. It belongs to 89 men that went into a battle against 2,700 enemy soldiers," said Jim "Doc" McCloughan, a recipient and U.S. Army veteran.

Medal of Honor recipient Sammy L. Davis' amazing story of serving in the Vietnam War is the inspiration behind the movie "Forrest Gump."

"It renews your soul that people care. Sometimes you get to thinking low, you know, I served my life in the military. Nobody cares, but when you come out, this means somebody cares," Davis said

Actor Gary Sinise also attended the event. He played Lt. Dan in "Forrest Gump" and started the Gary Sinise Foundation to help military members and veterans.

"I feel it's important to be here. I'm on the advisory council for the museum, so of course I wanted to be here for that. I have many, many friends in the society, and I've worked with the Medal of Honor Society and Foundation for 15 years now," Sinise said.

The Medal of Honor is the U.S. Armed Forces' highest military decoration. The memory of the more than 3,500 heroes who received it will forever be remembered.

"This museum will keep everyone who has ever received this honor alive. A man is never dead until his name is no longer spoken," McCloughan said.

The entire community can come out and see the museum when it opens to the public on Tuesday, March 25.