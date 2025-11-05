Car belonging to Dallas woman missing for over a year found, police say

The vehicle belonging to a Dallas woman who has been missing for over a year was found this week, according to police.

The Dallas Police Department said 88-year-old Myrtle Polk's vehicle was found in the 5600 block of South Lancaster Road, near Five Mile Creek, on Tuesday. Her body was not in the vehicle.

DPD said search teams will deploy in the area to continue the search for Polk.

She was last seen in early June along Indian Creek Trail, driving her Lexus sedan. At the time, a Silver Alert was issued, given her age and medical history, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Myrtle Polk known as a pillar of her community

Polk is a devout member of her church, according to her family. When she didn't show up for service on June 9, 2024, they said they knew something was wrong.

Also affectionately known as "Mama M" or "Aunt Myrt," Polk is living with dementia. But her niece Tawana Watson said — as late as the day before — the family did not indicate that anything was wrong.

"She was a very good driver, she knew where she was," Watson said last June. "I talked to her that Friday [and] she was in her right mind."

Watson does not believe the matriarch left home on her own.

"She was such a trustworthy person, I believe that Aunt Myrtle met somebody that she trusted, she let them [into her home] and they hurt her," she continued.

Myrtle Polk is approximately 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.