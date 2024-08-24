Loved ones desperate for answers in search for Myrtle Polk two months after disappearance

DALLAS - More than two months have passed since 88-year-old Myrtle Polk went missing from her Singing Hills neighborhood in Oak Cliff, leaving her tight-knit community of family and friends on a desperate search for answers.

Myrtle Polk was last seen in early June along Indian Creek Trail, driving a Black 2004 Lexus ES 330 sedan, which has also not been located. Given her age and medical history, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert, and highway signs were activated for several days to assist in the search.

Her only son, Philip Polk, said because of the length of time his mother has been missing, police are no longer able to provide high levels of support for the search efforts.

"I think that there have been things that the police have tried to do to earnestly [try] to find her," Phillip Polk said. "I just think they got to a point where they could no longer spare the resources."

In an email to CBS Texas, Dallas Police said they have no updates on the investigation to share.

While leads and tips continue to come through a tip line and email address created to assist with the search, only some have offered definite information about Myrtle Polk's whereabouts. There has also been no activity on her phone or bank accounts.

"My mom is still missing, and we still need the community support arguably now, more than ever, because we are the only resources that are dedicated to finding her," Phillip Polk told CBS Texas in a recent video interview.

He has been traveling back and forth to Dallas from his home in Atlanta to lead search efforts, which include checking local hospitals, shelters, and other areas his mother may have frequented in the past.

Volunteers also continue to canvass Myrtle Polk's neighborhood, hoping to jog memories or encourage people to come forward with information.

"[We want] to make sure that my mom hasn't fallen through the cracks, and that we can cover every base that we can," Philip Polk said, adding that friends and family continue to rally and pray for her safe return.

Reflecting on the last time he spoke with his mother, Phillip Polk expressed the deep pain, loss, hurt, and fear that he and those who know her feel. "And so, what I'm asking the community to do is have empathy," he said.

Anyone with information regarding Myrtle Polk's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Dallas Police Department at (214)-671-4268.