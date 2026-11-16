The suspect wanted by the FBI and Irving police for the 2024 murder of a woman and her mother has died by suicide in a Honduras prison, officials said.

Police said Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada killed 55-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez and 23-year-old Nayeli Bolanos Medina. Irving police said the murder happened in front of the 5-year-old son of one of the victims.

The investigation uncovered that Paguada fled the United States after the murders with the help of at least four people.

Irving PD previously arrested Nicolle Martinez Tome, Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz, Yeferi Josue Aguilera Hernandez and Escarleth Mejia in connection to Paguada. They were accused of tampering with evidence and helping Paguada evade law enforcement.

In August, the FBI and Irving PD announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Paguada.

On Nov. 7, 2026, Irving PD was notified by the FBI that Paguada had been arrested in Sabá, Colón, Honduras, and was awaiting extradition to the U.S.

The FBI then contacted Irving PD on Nov. 12 to say that Paguada had committed suicide while in prison in Honduras. Police said Honduras prison authorities are conducting a separate investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, and an autopsy is pending.