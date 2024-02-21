Police arrest 1 in connection to Irving double murder; Still searching for Hector Matute

IRVING – Police have made another arrest in connection to a double murder investigation and the search for Hector Matute.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 2000 block of W Irving Blvd. just before 9 p.m. Jan. 19, where they found two victims.

Matute, 35, fled the scene before officers arrived. Investigators have determined that Matute knew the two victims, but the motive for the shooting is unclear. Police have issued a warrant for capital murder in relation to the shooting.

Yeferi Josue Aguilera Hernandez, 32, was arrested on Feb. 20 and has been charged with hindering apprehension of a known felon.

Police say that while they searched Hernandez's phone, they found child pornography. He has been charged with possession of child pornography and hindering apprehension of a known felon in addition to an ICE hold.

On Jan. 25, Nicolle Martinez Tome, 34, and Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz, 30, were both arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Meanwhile, the search continues for Matute in connection to the murders.

If you have information about Matute or where he could be, contact your local police department. Police advise to not attempt contacting or apprehending Matute, who also goes by Hector Paguada.