2 women arrested in connection to double homicide in Irving, suspect still at large

IRVING - Irving police arrested two women in connection to a deadly double shooting investigation.

Nicolle Martinez Tome, 34, and Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz, 30, are both accused of tampering with evidence and helping the suspect in that double homicide, Hector Matute Paguada evade law enforcement.

Hector Matute, 33, is wanted for capital murder after two women were found fatally shot in Irving on Jan. 19. Irving Police Department

Martinez Tome was released from the Irving City Jail on a $25,000 bond. Paguada Ruiz was issued a $75,000 bond and remains in the Dallas County Jail.

Matute Paguada is still wanted on capital murder charges. Police say he killed a 23-year-old woman and her mother inside their apartment last Friday. Irving PD says he has a violent criminal record so anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 right away.