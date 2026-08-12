FBI offers $50,000 in hunt for man accused of killing 2 women in front of child in Irving

The FBI, along with the Irving Police Department, is announcing a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for killing two women in 2024.

Authorities say Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada is accused of capital murder in the shooting deaths of 55-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez and 23-year-old Nayeli Bolanos Medina.

Irving police said the murder happened in front of the 5-year-old son of one of the victims.

The investigation uncovered that Paguada Paguada fled the United States after the murders with the help of several others, who are facing charges.

Authorities said Paguada Paguada has ties to Honduras and is believed to be there. He's also known to use various aliases, including Hector Antonio Matute, Hector Paguada Pagoada, Alejandro De Jesus Muniz Cruz, and Hector Martinez.

What happened the night of the murders in Irving

According to Irving Police, at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 19, officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Irving Boulevard, where they found the victims, Medina Rodriguez and Bolanos Medina.

Police said Medina Rodriguez died at the scene, and Bolanos Medina was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The suspect, identified at the time as Hector Matute, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators determined that Matute, aka Paguada Paguada, knew the two victims, but the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Multiple people arrested for helping suspect escape

On Jan. 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Paguada Paguada after he was charged with capital murder, police said.

On Jan. 25, Nicolle Martinez Tome, 34, and Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz, 30, were both arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

On Feb. 20, Yeferi Josue Aguilera Hernandez, 32, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of a known felon.

On Feb. 29, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Paguada Paguada in the Northern District of Texas after he was charged with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Renewed call for justice

As authorities have continued to search for Paguada Paguada over the past two years, Irving Police said it's commitment to the victims' families to pursue justice has never wavered.

"We will not stop pursuing Hector Paguada Paguada until he is found and held accountable," Irving Police Chief Derick Miller said. "We urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward. One tip could make all the difference in bringing justice to these families."

If you have any information leading to the location of Paguada Paguada, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.