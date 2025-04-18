Watch CBS News
Motorcycle crash on I-35W in far North Fort Worth injures 17, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
A serious motorcycle crash in far North Fort Worth has left 17 people injured, including four critically, according to MedStar.

The accident, now considered a mass casualty event, occurred just before 8:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35W near Heritage Trace.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reported that 15 motorcycles were involved, with several catching fire.

MedStar confirmed that four people are in critical condition, six are in serious condition, and seven have sustained minor injuries.

Ten ambulances have been dispatched to the scene, according to MedStar.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

Authorities are working to gather more information, and a news crew is on the way to the scene.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

