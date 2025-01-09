The 7 biggest winter storms to hit North Texas in the last 15 years

DALLAS – A winter storm warning is in effect for North Texas until Friday at noon, with snow and sleet affecting several areas, including Denton, Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott reassured residents that Texas' power grid is in much better shape this year and should not be a concern. However, the current conditions bring back memories of the severe deep freeze in February 2021, which brought record-low single-digit temperatures along with widespread ice and snow.

At the time, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) lost control of the grid, equipment failed at power plants and wind turbines froze. The storm resulted in 246 deaths, over 4.5 million homes losing power and $195 billion worth of damages.

Abbott said Wednesday that if power outages occur this year, they will likely be caused by local providers or weather conditions, such as ice or snow accumulating on power lines. ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas echoed the governor's sentiments, noting that the grid has more than enough power supply, with over 10,000 megawatts of new generation added in the past year.

Below are some of the most significant winter storms and snowstorms that have impacted North Texas over the years, according to the National Weather Service.

February 14-17, 2021

During a severe arctic outbreak, multiple rounds of snowfall occurred, resulting in widespread totals of 6 to 8 inches in areas east of the I-35 corridor and across parts of Northwest Texas. DFW Airport recorded 5 inches, the highest total for a single event in over a decade.

February 11-12, 2010

A slow-moving upper-level low brought record-breaking snow to Central North Texas, with many locations around the DFW Metroplex receiving a foot or more. Haslet reported 14.4 inches, while DFW Airport recorded 12.5 inches in 24 hours. The heavy snow resulted in widespread power outages, damaged transmission lines and weighed down tree limbs, with effects lasting for weeks.

March 20-21, 2010

An extreme and cold upper-level low moved slowly along the Red River Valley, leading to significant snowfall primarily north of I-20. A localized heavy band of snow formed during the early morning of the 21st, resulting in 5 to 9 inches of snow across Collin County.

December 5-6, 2013

Heavy sleet and freezing rain fell across much of the region, accumulating 4 to 5 inches in the Sherman/Denison area. Persistent cloud cover caused icy conditions to refreeze over multiple days, coining the term "cobblestone ice."

March 4-5, 2015

Widespread snow resulted in measurable amounts across the entire region, with 5 to 6 inches reported from northern areas of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex into Northeast Texas.

December 25, 2012

A strong upper-level system and cold front first brought hail-producing thunderstorms to the region, transitioning into a winter weather event that included snow and sleet. The heaviest snowfall, accumulating 4 to 6 inches, was seen in western Denton County and Collin County, with isolated locations in Parker, Grayson, Fannin, Hunt and Emory counties reporting similar totals.

February 3-4, 2011

Snow began in Central Texas and spread northward, impacting nearly all North Texas. Dallas Love Field measured 5.1 inches, while 6 inches or more totals were recorded in Collin County and from Corsicana to Terrell and Canton. The heaviest amounts, ranging from 7 to 8 inches, were observed from Emory and Sulphur Springs to Mineola and Mount Pleasant.