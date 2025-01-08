Watch Live: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on Texas' response to winter storm

AUSTIN – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be giving an update on the state's response to the incoming winter storm that's forecasted to bring sleet and several inches of snow.

Abbott is set to speak from Austin on Wednesday in addition to spokespersons from the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Transportation and ERCOT.

A winter storm warning was issued for most of North Texas by the National Weather Service and goes into effect 6 a.m. Thursday through 12 p.m. Friday. Other parts of North Texas remain under a winter storm watch.

A wintry mix will move into the Metroplex overnight Wednesday from the west. By Thursday morning, 2 to 4 inches of a mix of sleet and snow is in store for North Texans.

According to the National Weather Service, isolated snowfall amounts could top 8 inches within more intense bands. The higher amounts of snow will fall in counties north of I-20.

How to watch Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference

What : Gov. Greg Abbott on Texas' response to winter weather

Gov. Greg Abbott on Texas' response to winter weather Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Wednesday, Jan. 8 Time: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas YouTube.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change