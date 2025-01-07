North Texan recalls surviving 2021 deep freeze as winter storm approaches

NORTH TEXAS — The incoming winter weather is causing painful flashbacks for people who lived in Texas in February 2021, when a deep freeze left millions without power.

Vangregory Grinnon lives in Fort Worth but is currently visiting family in Florida. He says he's glad he's not in town right now.

"Because I'm not a fan of cold weather anymore," Grinnon said. "Really not."

Grinnon was in Austin in February 2021 as the historic winter storms swept through the state, blanketing neighborhoods in snow and causing widespread power outages in below-freezing temperatures.

"I was living, I guess unsheltered by conventional, societal terms—but I had a cabin structure that was built, and so I was living there off the grid," said Grinnon.

He turned down an offer to go to a warming shelter because they didn't allow pets.

"And I had a cat with me, so silly me, I chose not to go," he said.

As the storm blew in, he says the weight of the snow caused his roof to collapse. Grinnon was trapped there for about three days.

"I had been walking back and forth trying to find dry wood to start another fire, to keep warm, but I couldn't," said Grinnon.

All the walking left his feet wet, and frostbite set it. When rescue crews finally came, Grinnon was taken to the hospital, where doctors had to amputate both legs below the knee.

He was stunned but grateful he survived. Some of his other friends weren't so lucky.

"They literally froze to death out on the streets," he said.

That's why Grinnon is urging everyone to take winter storm warnings seriously.

"Take any assistance and go to a warming shelter during this time period," Grinnon said. "If you're not able to or don't have access to go to a warming station, try to stay as covered up and bundled up as you can."

After 15 months in a wheelchair, Grinnon was able to get prosthetics. Now he lights weights, swims, rock climbs, and runs.

"It's been pretty fulfilling because I haven't let my amputations stop me from doing anything," he said. "If anything, it has kind of motivated me and gotten me back to living more a more quality life than, honestly, before my amputations."

Even though Grinnon's experience has given him a new lease on life, it doesn't mean he wants anyone else to suffer in the cold.

"Take heed to the warnings this winter storm," he said.

When he is home in Fort Worth, Grinnon is active in the Ampersand Running Club.

