Morning clouds give way to mild day across North Texas, some areas face elevated fire threat

Clouds continue to stream into North Texas on Thursday morning as an upper level of high pressure shifts east. However, the cloud cover made for a great palette for the sunrise across the region.

Temperatures are cool enough this morning for a light jacket, but by midday, temperatures climb back into the lower 60s. Today won't be a bad day, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Today will be another gusty day with winds out of the south gusting to near 25 mph. This afternoon and Friday afternoon are both a time where fire danger is elevated, especially in the west sides of North Texas, so limit and outdoor burning or anything that could spark off a fire.

CBS News Texas

A high pressure ridge moves east and another area of low pressure approaches the Southern Plains this weekend. As that moves through, a surface front gets pulled through North Texas, bringing a cooler start to the weekend.

Into next week, there is a great weather for Spring Break with temperatures near 10 degrees above average and a lot of Spring sunshine on the way.

