More than 60 dogs seized in federal East Texas cruelty case now in SPCA care

More than 60 dogs seized during a federal raid on an East Texas ranch are now receiving intensive, lifesaving treatment inside the SPCA of Texas' Dallas shelter.

The animals are evidence in an investigation led by a new animal‑cruelty strike team created by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The dogs greeted visitors with wagging tails and bursts of excitement, a stark contrast to what SPCA officials say they endured before being removed last weekend from an 80‑acre breeding facility called Giant German Shepherds.

"They arrived, they're scared but mostly friendly, and we're really super excited to give them everything that they need," said Melissa Webber, the SPCA of Texas' chief operating officer.

Federal agents with the FBI and USDA executed a search warrant at the Hopkins County ranch after a video surfaced showing the owner shooting and killing one of the dogs.

"It's tragic that you know the killing of a dog is what brought it to life," Webber said. "But it is helpful because now we have all of these dogs that we're gonna be able to provide a bright future for."

Medical exams reveal serious conditions

Each dog is undergoing a full medical evaluation, and some have already been diagnosed with potentially life‑threatening conditions. The SPCA says the goal is to eventually make the injured and sick dogs available for adoption once they recover.

Meanwhile, authorities have charged the owner, Kristine Hicks, with animal cruelty.

"Now that they are out of there, I can rest on that," said Todd Smith, who runs a Dallas rescue group and helped federal authorities build their case. "But the people that inflicted this cruelty and pain to these dogs need to pay, and they need to pay a severe price."

Smith provided investigators with disturbing photos of skeletal remains and what appeared to be malnourished dogs after walking the property himself.

"I've never in my life walked through a graveyard of so many dogs that have been killed over who knows what span of time," he said.

Dispute over why dog was killed

Attorneys for Hicks say she shot the dog - named Kerra - because it was suffering from a tumor. But a former employee who secretly recorded the video says the dog was killed because it was too old to breed.

She also fears that not all the animals have been rescued.

"I'm glad that the dogs that made it out, made it out," said Megan Sprinkle. "But there's a lot missing."