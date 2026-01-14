Dogs rescued from East Texas ranch recovering at SPCA More than 60 dogs seized from an East Texas ranch are now receiving critical care at the SPCA shelter in Dallas. The animals are part of a federal animal‑cruelty investigation led by a new U.S. Department of Justice strike team. Despite the severe neglect they endured, staff say the dogs have remained friendly and are improving. Federal agents raided the ranch — a large‑scale breeding facility — after video surfaced showing alleged mistreatment. The dogs will remain in SPCA custody as the case moves forward.