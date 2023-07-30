Monday's Excessive Heat Warning will likely extend into Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - This is the hottest weekend of the summer so far and looks like the hottest work week will follow.

The National Weather Service has risen the threat level from "Advisory" on Sunday to "Warning" on Monday.

Actual temperatures will end up a few degrees above Sunday's. The Heat Index will surpass 110° by afternoon Monday in some places across North Texas.

We all know the drill by now:

Take breaks from the heat,

hydrate like you mean it,

check that back seat when you get out of the car

This is the heart of the heat season in North Texas and the longest stretch of 100° days has arrived as if on cue. Sunday marks seven in a row. Keep in mind that last year we suffered 21 in a row right around this time.

Sunday marks the 22nd time DFW hit 100° or higher. The last two summers have been brutal after a couple of years of "cooler" summer days up to the last day of July. I'm forecasting that 23rd day to hit 100° on Monday.

The 10-day outlook still shows we end the current streak with a total count of 29 days before we start another streak just past a couple of days of rain chances.

For the last couple of days, the First Alert Weather Team has talked about a break in the weather pattern. This is how that looks. The Heat Dome that will sit right over north Texas at the start of the week slides to the west at the end of the week. It also flattens down from the force of a large trough over the Great Lakes.

Right now I won't be too generous with the rain chances that sit another full week away. That actually might be much better in the nighttime hours on Monday and Tuesday. But, there's a chance.

We just have to get past the full week ahead. We might actually log the first record high of the summer Monday or Tuesday.

This will be another week of elevated fire risk. The burn bans are in place.

If you are a grizzled veteran of hot North Texas summers you might have noticed that this one seems a little different. You are right, it is actually very much an outlier when compared with the summers since 1980. I had to do a little research to explain this. Click here for the article that finds a likely culprit.