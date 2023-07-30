Deep dive into record Summer humidity - Is this year an anomaly?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Is a warming Gulf of Mexico going to make our summers even more miserable here in North Texas?

By the end of July, the DFW Airport will have logged a total of twenty-three 100° days This is a slightly above-average number of such days but we still have all of August to get through. August, by the way, averages the most 100° days in Summer.

August, by the way, averages the most 100° days in Summer. NWS

With just an average August, this year could end up being one of those "top-20" years, years with the greatest number of 100° days in the record book, from 1899 to the present.

Most have noticed the humidity this summer. Well, something really stands out about this year when compared with other "top-20" summers.

Now some of this is going to get a little geeky. This is how I spend my lunch hours while on shift, looking for unusual trends in climatology.

Using June 1 to August 31 to define "summer," I looked at all summers since 1980 and found out that of all those summer days, the maximum dewpoint reached 77° or higher only 7% of the time, or 281 out of 4,004 possible days.

So super-sticky humid air, or a dewpoint at 77° or higher, is fortunately rare in North Texas. Even though our climate is described as "Coastal Plain" because of our proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, we still get enough dry air from our west to keep the worst at bay.

When I looked at these top 20 years, there is a big difference in the average since 1980. Hourly dewpoint observations only go back to 1954 for DFW.

Instead of 7% of the days hitting a maximum dewpoint of 77° or higher, in hot years that drops all the way down to about a third of one percent (0.29%). Of the total possible summer days (1,365) in these years, only four days had a maximum dewpoint of 77°.

This makes sense, dry air heats up easier than moist air. Some of our driest years are also some of our hottest summers.

But this year? If this goes down as one of the warmer summers (already in the top 10) and with a top-20 number of 100° days, then something really stands out.

As of July 29, of the total of 59 summer days so far, a staggering 12 days logged high dewpoints (77° or higher). This means 20% of summer days so far would be described as super humid, including two days where the dewpoint hit 80°. That's happened only three other days since 1980.

So, in summary, in a really hot summer, you'd expect only about 1 in 300 days to have a maximum dewpoint of 77° or higher. This summer it's more like 1 in 5. That's a huge difference and perhaps, hopefully, just a strange anomaly.

But there is something else going on that might suggest we are heading to more summers like this one. It has to do with the Gulf of Mexico. You might have heard that the entire ocean is getting warmer.

Well, the Gulf is warming at twice the rate.

Scientists at NOAA have shown that the Gulf has warmed 1.8°F from 1970 to 2020. Compare the two pictures below. I outlined where the average water temperature of 26°C (78.8°F) was in 1955-1964 compared with 2005-2017. It is much closer to the Texas coast and much larger. Keep in mind this is the annual average temperature, not the summer. In the summer, the waters are much warmer.

Inked Gulf in the 1950s

Inked Gulf since 2005

Since our prevailing wind during summer is from the south, this wind taps into the humidity coming off the warm Gulf and brings it into North Texas.

Remember the phrase "Coastal Plain"? That's the "coastal" part, one of our main weather ingredients around here is Gulf moisture. The warmer the water, the higher the humidity.

I should mention that during your typical summer day, there is vertical mixing of the atmosphere across the afternoon that brings down the dewpoint from the morning when usually the "maximum" dewpoint is logged. Still, when you start with a dewpoint that high (77° or higher) in the morning, you usually end up with a Heat Advisory or Excessive heat warning that day when the temperature is forecast to hit 100° or higher.

The waters in the Gulf have continued to warm. We'll know later this year just how warm the Gulf is compared to the 1970 baseline (NOAA uses hundreds of sensors to make the calculation). Here is the latest temperature of the Gulf, in the middle of summer with no hurricanes yet (hurricanes can cool large portions of the Gulf surface). The blue? Those are temperatures below that 26°C mark.

Current Gulf

This has been a rather deep dive into humidity and hot summers and I thank you for sticking to the end of this. Only time will tell if a much-warmer-than-normal Gulf means a more humid summer for North Texas. We know how the overall temperature of summer has been going for the Metroplex. Last year was the 4th warmest summer on record, this summer so far, the 10th warmest on record. Since 2006, half of the ten warmest summers ever in our history have occurred (#1 is 2011). Cranking up the humidity with this will only increase the misery index. Ugh.