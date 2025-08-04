Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for parts of North Texas ahead of Monday morning commute

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A complex of storms is moving across North Texas Monday morning, prompting a First Alert Weather Day. 

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Johnson, Tarrant, Hill, Ellis and Dallas counties until 6:30 a.m.

The storms could bring up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail. 

thumbnail-image003.png
CBS News Texas

Strong to severe storms will remain possible for the next couple of hours as these storms head south through Dallas-Fort Worth.

thumbnail-image004.png
CBS News Texas

As for the rest of the week, the typical dry and hot August forecast is back. A ridge of high pressure will build over the next several days, allowing temperatures to once again reach near the triple digits.

A decent amount of moisture is forecasted to linger, making the feels-like value to reach anywhere from 100 to 107 degrees Wednesday through Friday. 

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue