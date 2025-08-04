Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for parts of North Texas ahead of Monday morning commute

A complex of storms is moving across North Texas Monday morning, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Johnson, Tarrant, Hill, Ellis and Dallas counties until 6:30 a.m.

The storms could bring up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail.

CBS News Texas

Strong to severe storms will remain possible for the next couple of hours as these storms head south through Dallas-Fort Worth.

CBS News Texas

As for the rest of the week, the typical dry and hot August forecast is back. A ridge of high pressure will build over the next several days, allowing temperatures to once again reach near the triple digits.

A decent amount of moisture is forecasted to linger, making the feels-like value to reach anywhere from 100 to 107 degrees Wednesday through Friday.