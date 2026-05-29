Search and recovery efforts conclude after deadly explosion destroys Dallas apartment building, officials say

At least three people have been killed, and five have been injured after a large explosion and subsequent fire on Thursday at a Dallas apartment building. Dallas Fire-Rescue began recovery efforts overnight, with some residents still unaccounted for on Friday.

At about 10:30 a.m., Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told CBS News Texas that recovery efforts had concluded; however, he didn't say if any residents had been recovered. DFR remains on scene as the National Transportation Safety Board and ATF begin their investigation into what happened.

Oak Cliff is an incredibly strong community. I'm proud of our people. I'm proud of our first responders, but I'm also proud of all the people who are donating," Jenkins said. "They can donate here in Adamson. They can donate to Mission Oak Cliff. They can donate money online to the Red Cross, and all that will be around to help these folks."

Gas leak call turns tragic

DFR said at about 12:47 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to a gas leak call at a complex in the 400 block of East 9th Street, which corresponded with the "El Ricardo Apartment" also known as The Clyde. The explosion happened soon after, prompting a massive response of over 71 units and 120 firefighters.

Crews contained the flames by 4 p.m. Thursday and spent the night and early hours of Friday dousing hot spots.

Witnesses recalled a young girl being pulled from the rumble, as residents yelled and ran from the scene.

DFR also evacuated residents from a neighboring apartment complex to the east and a small house to the west.

"To see a building completely destroyed like that, there are a number of things that come to mind. And one of the things you have to consider is that we as first responders… There are a number of things that we are before we're first responders, and that is, excuse me," DFR spokesperson Jason Evans said, fighting through tears. "We're parents. And with school being let out and with possibilities of who could be in the building, they really weigh on the heart."

Officials confirmed Thursday evening that two women and one child were killed as a result of the explosion, and three people were taken to different hospitals, while two people took themselves to a hospital.

Oak Cliff residents remain missing

The conditions of the survivors are unknown as families continue to wait for news on their loved ones.

CBS News Texas also spoke to a woman who said her friend, Sylvia Collins, is one of the victims who remains unaccounted for after the blast. Collins is known as a community advocate and is the precinct chair of the Dallas County Democratic Party.

"We are still in the process of locating victims," Evans said during a news conference Thursday. "Fire personnel, in conjunction with DFR and DPD Drone Teams, are carefully working their way through the remnants to locate victims."

As the search continues, Mission Oak Cliff, a church and food distribution center, said they are helping at least 23 people impacted by the deadly explosion. Pastor Gannon Sims says they are collecting essential items from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.