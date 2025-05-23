Tom Cruise visits Dallas for premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Hollywood star Tom Cruise made an appearance at a Dallas movie theater Thursday night to promote the final installment of his Mission: Impossible franchise.

Mission: Impossible –The Final Reckoning premiered at the NorthPark IMAX to a crowd of fans who roared for Cruise when he made his appearance.

Among Cruise on the red carpet was former Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, Miss Texas and the movie's director, Christopher McQuarrie.

Cruise and McQuarrie were introduced to the crowd by CBS News Texas anchor Doug Dunbar. McQuarrie thanked the crowd and said nothing makes him happier than seeing a big crowd at a theater.

"When you're watching and seeing all the stuff [Cruise] is doing, we're thinking about you and we're grateful you're here," he said.

Cruise waved at his adoring fans and said he was happy to be in Dallas.

"I love this," he said. "Y'all have fun tonight."