CBS News Texas reporter takes on "Mission Improbable" at Texas movie institute

CBS News Texas reporter Bo Evans took on a lighthearted challenge inspired by Tom Cruise’s famous stunt work in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. With guidance from a stunt coordinator at the Movie Institute in Plano, Evans trained in the basics of stunt performance, including how to roll, fall, and fly through the air safely. The segment, dubbed a “mission improbable,” highlighted the physical demands and precision required in professional stunt work, emphasizing that while flying may look fun, it’s the landing that truly counts.
