Missing Wylie mother found safe but dehydrated, reunited with family

NORTH TEXAS – A mother of two missing since Saturday has been located safe and in good health but "severely dehydrated," according to the Wylie Police Department.

Police said Melonie Ballenger was found around 5:15 p.m. Friday by a resident near Abby Lane and Tyler Trail.

"Melonie is currently being reunited with her family and taken to a hospital for treatment," police said in a news release. "We want to thank everyone who worked day and night trying to find her. Please respect the privacy of the family as they reunite with their loved ones."

Her husband, Daniel Ballenger, previously told CBS News Texas that he went to bed with her late Sunday. When he woke Monday morning, she was gone. Left behind were her phone, car, and medications critical to her health.

"She left with nothing… cash, credit card, wallet, ID," he said.

The couple has two young daughters, who he said were worried for their mother.

Wylie police said the last confirmed sighting of Melonie was at Walmart on Saturday. They are working to retrace her steps since then.

According to her husband, she was scheduled to have heart surgery in the coming weeks and was struggling both physically and mentally.