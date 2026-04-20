Missing North Texas girl found safe after months-long search, reunited with father; maternal family members charged

A North Texas father has been reunited with his young daughter, after a months-long search that spanned multiple states, officials announced.

Police say the case began in September 2025, when the father came to the Haltom City Police Department on the eve of his daughter's 4th birthday, saying he hadn't seen or heard from his daughter since 2023 — despite having legal custody. Haltom City police did not clarify the 2-year period during which the child was allegedly missing and not reported.

How the search unfolded across multiple states

Detectives launched an extensive investigation, learning that the child had a maternal grandparent and extended family living in Denton and Dallas counties, while the child's mother was believed to be living out of state.

Tracking leads across North Texas and beyond, the report states, the child's mother and several family members repeatedly refused to show the girl to authorities and, in some cases, provided false information about her whereabouts.

Haltom City PD said that after multiple unsuccessful attempts to find the child's location and confirm she was safe, the child was entered into state and national databases as a missing child on September 8, 2025.

Law enforcement agencies in other states made contact with the child's mother at least two times and did not see any indication that a child was traveling with her. Haltom City PD said that multiple agencies responded to various locations in an effort to find the child, all without success.

In October 2025, Haltom City Police Detective E. Madigan was provided with a single Snapchat photograph of the child, the only evidence offered regarding the child's well-being.

Throughout the investigation, police said, there were ongoing and serious concerns for the child's welfare, particularly as several people reported not having seen the child for several months or, in some cases, years.

On March 18, 2026, Madigan was offered a phone number to reach the child by video call. Ultimately, the report states, the video call was a ruse, falsely portraying the child as safe and in the care of a non-relative in California.

After six months of searching, investigators say a major break came earlier this month.

Break in case leads police to Dallas County residence

On April 3, Haltom City detectives working with federal and local agencies executed search and arrest warrants in Denton and Dallas counties for the maternal grandmother and maternal aunt of the missing child.

That's when they found the child, hidden inside an apartment in Dallas County, Haltom City PD said.

Police say she was unharmed and is receiving medical and social care. She has been reunited with her father.

Relatives arrested, now facing felony charges

Three family members, including the child's grandmother and aunt, are now facing felony charges for interference with child custody, the report states. An animal cruelty investigation was also initiated in Denton County due to the living conditions observed involving both individuals and animals.

Zaryah Diangelo is charged with interference with child custody. She posted bond.

Anesa Diangelo is charged with interference with child custody and was taken to the Denton County Jail.

Makayla Diangelo is charged with interference with child custody and was taken to the Garland Police Department Detention Center.

Makayla Diangelo, Anesa Diangelo, Zaryah Diangelo Haltom City Police Department

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

Haltom City Police Department thanked the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, the Denton County Sheriff's Office, and task force officers from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI, FBI, IRS and the Prosper Police Department) and additional personnel with the U.S. Marshals Service for their collaboration and dedication, which led to the safe reunification of a father and his daughter.