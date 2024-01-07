Missing man Logan Jacinto found dead in Kaufman County

KAUFMAN COUNTY - Kaufman County deputies confirm they found 40-year-old Logan Jacinto's body Sunday. He crashed his car in the county Tuesday night.

"It was the call we didn't want to get, you know, to hear that your brother is dead," said Sydonia Jacinto, Logan Jacinto's sister.

For the past five days, the family of Logan Jacinto has organized volunteer search parties looking for any sign of him in the wooded areas and fields near the section of Highway 175 in Kaufman County where he crashed his car on Tuesday night.

His wife got a text from him saying it was raining but that he would make it home. But his family says witnesses told police he lost control of his car and slammed into a guardrail.

He was reported missing by his wife on Jan. 3 just before 7 p.m. A few hours later, Kaufman County Sheriff's deputies returned to the scene of the accident. They say no one was found in the wooded area.

"We weren't gonna give up on him," Sydonia Jacinto said. "We said we were going to be all day all night. That's exactly what we did."

But this wasn't the outcome they were hoping for. Logan Jacinto was found dead in a creek less than half a mile away from the crash site. It was his brothers who found his body.

"My brother, the one who jumped in, he's not processing it," said Sydonia Jacinto. "It hasn't hit him completely and he was like, 'I jumped in there sis, I pulled him out of the water. I gave him a kiss and told him I love you.'"

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office confirmed he was found dead. The family says an autopsy will be done to find out exactly how he died. In addition to volunteers, several law enforcement agencies conducted their own searches of the area over the last few days but they were unable to locate him.

"I appreciate the police coming out and helping but it wasn't enough," Sydonia Jacinto said. "We were going to keep on going until we found him. Like I said, not the way we wanted to find him but we have that closure now."

Now the family can start to grieve and remember their brother, father, husband and son who loved to dance and make them laugh.

"He was a funny man," said Sydonia Jacinto. "Me and my brother were reminiscing just the things that he would say out of the blue ... we're just gonna cherish the memories. He might be gone but he's never forgotten."