North Texas law enforcement agencies continue search for Logan Jacinto after car crash

KAUFMAN COUNTY - Several North Texas law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 2.

Logan Jacinto, 40, was involved in a car accident on Jan. 2 just after 8:30 p.m. near Highway 175 and Jiba Road. A witness of that crash told officials that the driver of the vehicle ran from the location.

He was reported missing by his wife on Jan. 3 just before 7 p.m. A few hours later, Kaufman County Sheriff's deputies returned to the scene of the accident. They say no one was found in the wooded area.

On the morning of Jan. 4, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife Officers, DPS Air 1, Kemp and Mabank Fire Department dive team and Kaufman police continued searching the crash site area, the creek and surrounding woods. Again, they didn't find anything or anyone.

KCSO says a team of Texas Parks and Wildlife Officers and K9s will resume searching on Jan. 6.

The investigation into the disappearance of Jacinto is ongoing.