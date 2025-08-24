Body of missing father Jimmy Chaikong recovered in Eagle Mountain Lake during search, family and friends say

Body of missing father recovered in Eagle Mountain Lake during search, family and friends say

On Sunday, authorities found a body in Eagle Mountain Lake as they searched for the missing father whose two children were pulled from the water Saturday night. Friends of the victim said a family member confirmed it was 50-year-old Jimmy Chaikong.

"He was fiercely determined, always consistent, always positive… I'm so completely honored that he was my friend and that I got to be his and that I got to have him for a tiny, littler flicker in our lives," said Ryan Reynolds, a friend of Chaikong.

Reynolds says Chaikong was a musician and former MMA fighter, but his greatest joy was being a father.

"Everything that he did revolved around them," said Reynolds.

Tarrant Regional Water District said they found the body in the Southeast portion of the lake, where Chaikong was last seen.

"There were boats all over the lake looking for him; you could tell they were police boats because of the blue lights," said Keaton Williams.

Officials say Chaikong was out on the lake with his two children on Saturday, and around 5 p.m., a boater rescued the kids, who were in the water screaming for help.

"I just hope the kids are okay. Mostly, I want them to get as much care as they need," said Williams.

Friends of Chaikong said his children are both under the age of 12 and that he loved taking them out on his sailboat.

"They would take it out on the water and make a million memories between sunup and sundown, and it was just the boys," said Reynolds.

TRWD said the investigation is ongoing.