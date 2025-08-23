Father missing after children rescued on Eagle Mountain Lake, authorities say

Search underway for missing father at Eagle Mountain Lake after children rescued

A boater on Eagle Mountain Lake rescued two children who were floating and screaming for help Saturday evening, but their father remains missing, according to the Tarrant Regional Water District.

TRWD officials said they received the report of the children in distress at approximately 5 p.m.

Authorities responded, secured the children, and began an investigation that determined they had been on the lake in a small watercraft with their father.

Search underway for missing man

"The father, a 50-year-old male, has not been located and is currently considered missing," TRWD said in a news release late Saturday.

"This is an ongoing search," said Maggie Berger, a spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Multiple agencies assisting in search

Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Fort Worth Police Department, and Eagle Mountain Fire Department are participating in Saturday's search.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more details become available.