Body of missing Dallas firefighter recovered from North Texas lake, officials confirm

The body of a missing Dallas firefighter was recovered Monday morning after he was reported missing while kayaking at a North Texas lake over the weekend, officials confirmed.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said that at about 7 a.m., the body of Juan Chaidez was located and recovered from Lake Lavon near Bratonia Park.

An extensive search was launched Saturday after Chaidez was reported missing after his kayak was found overturned in the water, and his dog, who had been with him, was found in the water alone, officials said.

Several agencies, including Wylie Fire-Rescue, Dallas Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, helped in the search for Chaidez.

Bratonia Park will remain closed to the public until further notice as authorities work to ensure the safety of ongoing operations, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.