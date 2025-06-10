Families sue Millsap ISD over alleged abuse of special needs students

Three families have filed a federal lawsuit against Millsap Independent School District and several educators, alleging abuse of their children with special needs in a special education classroom.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, names the district along with four individuals, including special education teacher Jennifer Dale, paraprofessional Paxton Bean, former superintendent Edie Martin, and elementary school principal Roxie Carter.

Alleged abuse caught on camera

Video provided to CBS News Texas

The legal action stems from a February incident captured on video, which appears to show Dale striking 10-year-old Alex Cornelius, a student with autism. In the same footage, Bean is seen throwing an object at Alex and yelling at him.

"That's the only way I can think of it — traumatizing," said Alex's mother, Carissa Cornelius. "I'm having nightmares. He's having nightmares. Just because I can't trust anybody."

Arrests and resignations

In March, Dale was arrested on a charge of official oppression. Bean and Martin were arrested on felony charges. Carter, who is Bean's mother, is not facing criminal charges but is named in the lawsuit. According to an email sent to parents, Carter has resigned as principal effective June 30.

Pattern of abuse alleged

Attorney Wesley Gould, who is representing the families, said the abuse extended beyond Alex.

"What makes it so unique is that it didn't stop there," Gould said. "This went all the way up the food chain — to the superintendent, to the principal. The board was aware of it, and you have these people in a position to make changes and stop the abuse, but their hearts and minds weren't there."

The lawsuit alleges that other children were subjected to similar treatment, including being locked in unlit closets for extended periods, physically assaulted, and verbally abused.

A long road to healing

Cornelius said her son has been slowly recovering, spending time in the pool and becoming more vocal. She hopes the lawsuit will provide resources for additional support — but emphasized that the case is about more than compensation.

"It's about the change in activity or the change in attitude that needs to occur," said Alex's grandfather, Mark Allen.

"I hope that he can heal from all of the trauma and learn to trust people again," Cornelius added. "And I hope that those teachers are never allowed around another child. Period."

Mom: "My daughter deserves better"

Victoria Garcia, a parent involved in the federal lawsuit, expressed deep disappointment and heartbreak over the alleged abuse of her daughter, who has cognitive disabilities. She described verbal threats and mistreatment by educators, emphasizing the district's failure to protect vulnerable students. She also condemned the alleged cover-up by school officials and called for accountability, compassion, and systemic change. She hopes the lawsuit will serve as a stand for justice and a message to the community that such behavior will not be tolerated.

"To hear what these educators and administrators did to not only abuse our children, but go to such lengths to cover it up is an abomination," Garcia said. "My daughter deserves better."

Legal proceedings ongoing

The cases against Martin and Bean have not yet gone before a grand jury. The Parker County District Attorney's Office says it could take months for that to happen.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Millsap ISD and the defendants named in the lawsuit for comment but has not received a response.