Midlothian 1‑year‑old fighting for life after dog attack injures him and his mother, police say

Police say a 1‑year‑old boy is fighting for his life after a dog attack in Midlothian left him badly injured.

Family members tell CBS News Texas the child, Julius, spent several days in the ICU but has been moved to a step‑down unit and is showing signs of progress. He is being treated at a Fort Worth hospital after police say he was attacked by a dog at the Pecan Acres Mobile Home Park last Sunday.

Relatives say a pit bull attacked Julius inside the home. They say the boy's mother, 30-year-old Kelsey Welch, fought to pull the dog off her son and was also bitten.

Police say the dog belonged to mother's boyfriend

Midlothian police say Welch and Julius were "covered in blood" when officers arrived and that the child had severe injuries.

Welch initially told officers that an unknown dog entered the home and attacked them. But on Friday, investigators and animal control staff confirmed the dog belonged to Welch's boyfriend. Its owner will not face charges, and the dog has been euthanized, police said.

Family members describe Julius as sweet and gentle and say he is making progress but faces a long recovery, including extensive medical care and multiple surgeries.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.