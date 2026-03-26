Dog that entered Midlothian home attacks 1‑year‑old child and adult; authorities searching for owner, police say

Authorities are working to identify the owner of a dog that entered a Midlothian home and attacked a 1‑year‑old child and an adult, leaving them bloodied and the child hospitalized with severe injuries.

Officers responded after 911 reported an injured‑person call around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at Pecan Acres Mobile Park, according to the Midlothian Police Department.

"Upon arrival, they found an adult female holding a small child," said Scott Brown of Midlothian police in a news release. "Both were 'covered in blood' per officers, and the child appeared severely injured."

The woman, identified as 30‑year‑old Kelsey Welch of Midlothian, told officers that an unknown dog – possibly a bull terrier – entered their home and attacked them both, the chief said.

Officers held the dog in a back room and contacted Animal Control, which later took custody of the animal, according to Brown.

"One of our officers drove the ambulance to Midlothian Methodist Medical Center so both medics could tend to the boy," Brown said.

The investigation is continuing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.