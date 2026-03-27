Family says 1‑year‑old is improving but remains seriously injured after Midlothian dog attack A 1‑year‑old boy named Julius is recovering in a Fort Worth hospital after police say he was badly injured in a dog attack at the Pecan Acres Mobile Home Park in Midlothian last Sunday. Family members say a pit bull attacked the child inside the home and that his mother, Kelsey Welch, fought to pull the dog off him and was also bitten. Police say both were “covered in blood” when officers arrived. Julius spent several days in the ICU and has since been moved to a step‑down unit, with relatives calling his progress encouraging.