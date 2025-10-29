Watch CBS News
Here's who won 2025 Michelin Guide honors in Texas

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas.
Three North Texas restaurants have received new honors from the Michelin Guide, along with several others in the state.

Tuesday night, the Michelin Guide revealed the second annual selection during a ceremony in Houston. 

Mamani, a French contemporary restaurant, received a one-star rating this year. Michelin described it as a glitzy, well-appointed hotspot and a menu of elevated, simple plates. 

Michelin said diners looking to indulge will get their money's worth with the top-drawer ingredients, faultless techniques and world-class sauces. Mamani joins Tatsu Dallas, which was given its one Michelin star last year.

A special award was also given to Chas Martin, of Mister Charles in Dallas, for the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award. Last year, Mister Charles was named a recommended restaurant. 

Dallas' Sushi Kozy was dubbed a recommended restaurant. 

Other 2025 Michelin award winners in Texas

One Michelin Star

  • Isidore – San Antonio
  • Micosi – San Antonio

Michelin Green Star

  • Nixta Taqueria – Austin
  • Isidore – San Antonio

Bib Gourmand

  • Annam – Houston
  • ChòpnBlọk – Houston
  • da Gama Canteen – Houston
  • Maximo – Houston
  • Mercado Sin Nombre – Austin
  • Mezquite – San Antonio
  • Papalo Taqueria – Houston
  • Parish Barbecue – Austin

Green-Starred Restaurants

  • Isidore – San Antonio  
  • Nixta Taqueria – Austin

Recommended restaraunts 

  • Agnes and Sherman – Houston
  • Bar Bludorn – Houston
  • Credence – Houston
  • Fabrik – Austin
  • Hong Kong Food Street – Katy
  • J-Bar-M Barbecue – Houston
  • Josephine's – Houston
  • Le Calamar – Austin
  • Neo – Houston
  • Pasta|Bar Austin – Austin
  • Perseid – Houston
  • Poeta – Austin
  • Reese Bros Barbecue – San Antonio
  • Siti – Austin
  • The Marigold Club – Houston

Here's who received honors in 2024.

