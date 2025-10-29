Here's who won 2025 Michelin Guide honors in Texas

Three North Texas restaurants have received new honors from the Michelin Guide, along with several others in the state.

Tuesday night, the Michelin Guide revealed the second annual selection during a ceremony in Houston.

Mamani, a French contemporary restaurant, received a one-star rating this year. Michelin described it as a glitzy, well-appointed hotspot and a menu of elevated, simple plates.

Michelin said diners looking to indulge will get their money's worth with the top-drawer ingredients, faultless techniques and world-class sauces. Mamani joins Tatsu Dallas, which was given its one Michelin star last year.

A special award was also given to Chas Martin, of Mister Charles in Dallas, for the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award. Last year, Mister Charles was named a recommended restaurant.

Dallas' Sushi Kozy was dubbed a recommended restaurant.

Other 2025 Michelin award winners in Texas

One Michelin Star

Isidore – San Antonio

Micosi – San Antonio

Michelin Green Star

Nixta Taqueria – Austin

Isidore – San Antonio

Bib Gourmand

Annam – Houston

ChòpnBlọk – Houston

da Gama Canteen – Houston

Maximo – Houston

Mercado Sin Nombre – Austin

Mezquite – San Antonio

Papalo Taqueria – Houston

Parish Barbecue – Austin

Green-Starred Restaurants

Isidore – San Antonio

Nixta Taqueria – Austin

Recommended restaraunts

Agnes and Sherman – Houston

Bar Bludorn – Houston

Credence – Houston

Fabrik – Austin

Hong Kong Food Street – Katy

J-Bar-M Barbecue – Houston

Josephine's – Houston

Le Calamar – Austin

Neo – Houston

Pasta|Bar Austin – Austin

Perseid – Houston

Poeta – Austin

Reese Bros Barbecue – San Antonio

Siti – Austin

The Marigold Club – Houston

Here's who received honors in 2024.