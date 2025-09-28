No winner in Micah's return to Dallas as the Packers and the Cowboys tie 40-40

Brandon Aubrey and Brandon McManus traded short field goals in overtime, and Micah Parsons' highly anticipated return to Dallas ended with the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in a 40-40 tie Sunday night.

Dak Prescott and Jordan Love had three touchdown passes apiece in regulation, which included seven consecutive lead-changing TDs before McManus' tying 53-yard field goal as time expired.

McManus kicked a 34-yarder as the clock hit 0:00 in overtime, just after Love's pass into the back of the end zone fell incomplete with just a second remaining.

What started as the hyped return of one of the game's elite pass rushers exactly a month after the Cowboys (1-2-1) traded Parsons to the Packers (2-1-1) ended up as the second dramatic duel of quarterbacks in as many home games for Dallas.

The Cowboys beat the Giants 40-37 in overtime two weeks earlier when Russell Wilson was starting for New York.

The second-highest scoring tie in NFL history, behind the Raiders' 43-43 draw with the Boston Patriots in the AFL in 1964, was the first for Dallas since 1969. The Packers last tied in 2018.