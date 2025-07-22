Death, taxes and Dallas Cowboys training camp drama: Micah Parsons committed to teammates, frustrated over contract dispute

The Cowboys officially held their first 2025 training camp practice in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday.

Much like the first day of school, ample amounts of energy and passion were seen on and off the field.

After practice, star defensive end Micah Parsons shared his side of the ongoing contract extension dispute with the Cowboys.

CBS Sports Texas' Bill Jones asked Parsons whether he believed the organization wants to get a deal done, and his response might not be the most encouraging sign.

"Honestly, it really don't matter," Parsons said. "I have been pretty consistent. If they don't want me here, they don't want me here. I'll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business. Like I said, as long as I'm here under contract, I'm going to do what I have to do to perform at the highest level. If this is the end, this is the end."

Statements like that are normally uttered by a player in the middle of a holdout, away from the team's training camp site.

Parsons, though, was front and center in Oxnard with Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs at his side.

Since OTAs, Parsons has made it clear he will be with the team in Oxnard regardless of whether he is extended or not.

A large reason for that is Parsons wants to be present in camp and around his teammates in preparation for the season.

"I just think I'm doing this for myself and my teammates," Parsons said. "This isn't for Jerry [Jones.] This isn't for Stephen [Jones.] I want to be here battling with Terrance Steele. I'm here for these guys; I'm not here for him. We're all on the field playing the game. I'm going to just control my teammates, keep boosting it, and we're just going to keep playing together."

Diggs, who is still rehabbing a knee injury, said now is the time for patience.

"It's time to stay patient," Diggs said. "It's coming... he's the best player in the NFL. Why wouldn't you pay him? He clearly wants to be here. I've known him ever since he came in. He's worked hard, he's earned everything, he's earned every dollar. He's performed on the field. It's time to get him done and make sure we can keep this thing together. It's the nature of the business. Hopefully, we keep everything together and continue to help this team win a Super Bowl."

The two-time All-Pro's discouragement comes after Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones made comments about Parson's injury history as a reason to stall an extension.

Parsons said he did not take Jones' words personally, mostly because he saw Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb's contract disputes similarly drag on.

He did, however, point to other examples of teams paying their star pass rushers.

"When you get around the league and see these other teams taking care of their best guy," Parsons said. "I see T.J. [Watt] got taken care of, Maxx [Crosby] got taken care of, Miles [Garrett] got taken care of, and he got two years left on his deal. You see a lot of people in this league get taken care of. You just wish you had that same type of energy."

Steelers star player and fellow defensive end T.J. Watt signed the most recent, and certainly most lucrative contract of any non-quarterback in NFL history: a 3-year, $123 million contract.

Since entering the league in 2021, Parsons has recorded 256 tackles in 63 games played. He has also netted 12 or more sacks in each of his first four seasons, a feat only Reggie White has accomplished before.

He was on the field for practice, but was mostly inactive in drills, due to back tightness. Once cleared, Parsons expects himself to be a full participant.

"At the end of the day, I'm just staying in the moment," Parsons said. "Life is so short. I don't want to give up this time, this place off the account of someone else. God blessed me to be here. I love representing the Star. Nothing can hold me back from football. This is genuinely what I love to do. If anyone questions that, they probably have never been around me. I take everything I do very seriously. Holding out completely, I don't think so. I love this game. There's nothing that's going to keep me from this game, and it is what it is if it gets to that point."