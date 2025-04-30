Mesquite police seeking additional victims after 4 men arrested for sexual assault

The Mesquite Police Department believes there are more victims after four men were recently arrested in connection with a sexual assault.

The department said Cortez Bickham, 19, Charles Turner, 19, Eric King, 21, and Larome Fisher, 34, are facing aggravated sexual assault charges for an incident that took place on April 21, in the 2400 block of Bent Brook Drive.

Officers are urging anyone who believes they may have been targeted, victimized or witnessed any assault involving the suspect to come forward.

"Your information could be vital to ensuring justice for all those affected," Mesquite PD said in a news release.

You can call the department at 972-216-6701 or email specialcrimes@cityofmesquite.com.

If you are a survivor of any sexual assault, the following resources are available to help:

Dallas Area Crisis Center – 24-hour hotline at 972-614-7273

National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673