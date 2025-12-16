Mesquite police reveal details of alleged grooming by teacher and coach, outlining how it escalated

An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News Texas revealed more details about what led up to the arrest of a teacher and volleyball coach accused of grooming a teenage girl to have a sexual relationship with her.

Matthan Lough, 32, was arrested on Dec. 10 on a charge of child grooming, a third-degree felony. His father, Kevin Lough, was the senior pastor of the Christian Center of Mesquite, where some of the alleged grooming took place.

The victim and her mother filed a report with Mesquite police about Lough on Oct. 2. According to police, the victim's mother found out about the relationship earlier that week.

Mesquite police: Grooming began more than two years ago

The affidavit outlines how the case began with an interaction at a party in the spring of 2023.

According to the affidavit, the victim met Lough at her cousin's graduation party when he approached her while she was playing volleyball. The victim recognized Lough from church, as his wife was the worship leader for their youth group. Lough asked her if she would be interested in joining a club volleyball team he wanted to start at the church.

It was not until the fall of 2024 that Lough held tryouts for the team, and the victim was given a spot, the affidavit said. The victim reported a series of unusual interactions with Lough over the following months in which he shared overly personal details about his life and marriage, then began to make flirty and inappropriate jokes, according to the report.

Lough's inappropriate behavior escalated further over the summer of 2025, when he started sending the victim explicit messages and discussed committing murders, the affidavit said. Lough also repeatedly made sure the victim knew he was carrying a gun, making her fear for her safety.

In September, the affidavit describes the relationship turning physical. Lough allegedly kissed the victim at a church event. Later that month, he sexually assaulted her twice, the victim told police.

The relationship ended after the victim's mother discovered the inappropriate messages on the victim's devices. Her mother then contacted Lough's wife.

Police said that after the victim filed the report, detectives obtained a search warrant and found an AI-generated document on Lough's iPad titled "Hypothetical Counter - Influence Plan." The document outlined phases such as "rebuild her autonomy" and "shift the power dynamic," and provided guidance on how to achieve success.

Fallout from child grooming case

After the relationship was uncovered, police said Lough's wife left Texas. Court records show she filed for divorce in October.

Lough's father also resigned as senior pastor of the Christian Center of Mesquite. In a post on the church's website, its board said the church would work to seek justice for the victim. It also said the church has "initiated an immediate internal review of all child protection policies, volunteer screening processes, and facility access logs to ensure the absolute safety of every child and youth within our care."