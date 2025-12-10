Former Mesquite teacher and coach arrested on child grooming charge, police say

A former Mesquite teacher and coach has been arrested and charged with child grooming, police said on Wednesday.

Mesquite police said on Oct. 2, they received a report of an alleged child grooming case at the Christian Center of Mesquite on E. Cartwright Road.

Mesquite Police

Through their investigation, the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Matthan Lough, of Crandall, police said. Mesquite police obtained a warrant, and Lough was arrested.

Investigators also discovered that Lough previously had access to children when he was employed as a teacher and coach at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy in Mesquite. According to the news release, Lough was also a club volleyball coach for a team based out of Mesquite.

Pioneer Technology and Art Academy released the following statement:

"PTAA is aware of a public release issued by the Mesquite Police Department involving an individual identified as Matthan Lough. To provide clarity for our community, this individual is not an employee of PTAA and has not been employed by PTAA during the 2025–2026 school year.

PTAA maintains strict hiring and safety practices, including full background checks for all staff, contractors, and volunteers. As this matter is part of an active police investigation, all questions should be directed to the Mesquite Police Department. PTAA will not comment further at this time."

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 972-216-6701.

CBS Texas has reached out to the Christian Center of Mesquite for a statement and is waiting to hear back.