McKinney capital murder suspect vanishes, authorities place him on the state's top fugitive list

Hassan Haitham Muhsen went from capital murder suspect to one of the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives in Texas. The 20-year-old was out of jail on a $1 million bond for killing Vincente Segoviano, the authorities said.

"We don't know what he's capable of the night that he murdered my son, I'm sure that no one thought that was going to be the worst outcome, but it was," Krystan Davis said.

Davis is Segoviano's mother. He was her first child and oldest son. She recalls trying to reach him on January 29, 2025, but there was no answer from the young man they called "Scooby." Davis said she contacted one of his friends, who became the bearer of tragic news.

"He told me that he had been shot, and I asked where was he, what hospital, so that I could get there. Basically, he told me he didn't make it. There was no hospital for me to go to," she said.

McKinney Police arrested two 19-year-olds for the deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Collin McKinney Parkway. Conner Gebhardt and Hassan Muhsen face a charge of capital murder.

Davis said they robbed and killed her son. She said they allegedly took Segoviano's backpack and his Air Jordans off his feet, but missed the large amount of cash he had in his pocket. She said her son was saving up for a vehicle.

Gebhardt has been in the Collin County jail for more than 420 days after his arrest on a $750,000 bond.

In the meantime, Muhsen posted a $1 million bond, subject to passport surrender and the wearing of an ankle monitor. Friday, the Texas DPS said he cut the ankle bracelet off. Now, the 20-year-old hasn't been seen since.

"I was not informed until Saturday at 11 p.m. that he had fled, and they had no idea where he was," Davis said. "There was no check in as far as someone going out to the home until 15 hours later. Fifteen hours later was the first time that an official attempted to make contact in person."

She said the Collin County District Attorney's Office said those monitoring the bracelet got a tampering notice. CBS News Texas contacted the DA's office. They offered no comment due to the manhunt and the existing case.

Muhsen's name on the Texas' Ten Most Wanted list shows existing drug charges from 2024 and a reward of up to $5,000 for someone considered armed and dangerous.

"I was told during a call today that I shouldn't be concerned about my safety because they don't see a direct connection between myself and Hassan — the direct connection is my son," Davis said. "The fact that this child or adult has murdered my child, that is the direct connection."

CBS News Texas has learned that ankle monitor escapes are not isolated incidents. This year, Collin County had another offender, Carlos Arthur Schurman Mendes, in an unrelated case, do the same thing. He is accused of killing 44-year-old Brandon Dorsey, Plano Police said. The murder suspect was caught and charged with tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Mendes was just indicted on the charge this month.

That's little comfort for a mother who wants Muhsen off the street and behind bars. She said the justice system failed her family.

"They didn't care. They didn't care about my safety. They didn't care about the safety of my children, they didn't care about public safety," she said.

Texas DPS said call Texas Crime Stoppers 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).