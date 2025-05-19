Dallas man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Plano, police say

A Dallas man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a Plano man over the weekend, officials said.

Carlos Arthur Schurman Mendes, 44, has been charged with murder in the death of 44-year-old Brandon Dorsey, the Plano Police Department said.

Carlos Arthur Schurman Mendes, 44, has been charged with murder. Plano Police Department

Plano PD said at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17, officers were called to the 5600 block of Woodhaven Court in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Dorsey, with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Plano Fire-Rescue transported Dorsey to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday, Plano PD said Schurman Mendes was taken into custody for Dorsey's death, but didn't reveal details surrounding the shooting.

Shurman Mendes is currently in the Collin County jail. His bond amount has not been set.