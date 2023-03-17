Watch CBS News
Local News

McDavid scores NHL-leading 57th goal, Oilers beat Stars 4-1

/ AP

Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 57th goal and added an assist in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

McDavid pushed his NHL-best points total to 131 — 30 more than second-place linemate Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl assisted on McDavid's goal.

Edmonton improved to 38-23-8 with its second straight victory and sixth in eight games. West-leading Dallas fell to 37-19-13 with its second loss in a row.

Warren Foegele and Mattias Janmark scored for Edmonton in the first period, with Janmark connecting short-handed for the first of his two goals.

Wyatt Johnston cut it to 2-1 midway through the third. McDavid quickly restored the two-goal advantage, and Janmark capped the scoring with an empty-netter.

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers. Jake Oettinger stopped 26 shots for the Stars.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Oilers: At Seattle on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

First published on March 16, 2023 / 11:04 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.