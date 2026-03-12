Mavericks snap 8-game losing streak in 120-112 win over Grizzlies

Khris Middleton scored 22 of his season-high 35 points in the fourth quarter, Daniel Gafford added a season-best 22 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 120-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Max Christie and Cooper Flagg added 13 points apiece for Dallas. Middleton was 10 of 17 for the game, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range. Gafford added 14 rebounds.

Jaylen Wells led Memphis with 23 points and GG Jackson finished with 20. Javon Small had 19 points and nine assists. Taylor Hendricks had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mavericks, who led by 20 in the first half, were outscored 30-21 in the third quarter and led just 86-84 going into the final period. Middleton had the first 11 Dallas points of the fourth to take the lead back to double digits and had the highest-scoring quarter of his career.

The Grizzlies, as has often been the case in recent weeks, had more players on the injured list than dressed for the game, and that included Tyler Burton, signed from the Grizzlies G League squad, Memphis Hustle, to a 10-day contract. Eleven Memphis players were absent with various injuries and ailments.

From the start, Dallas worked inside against a frontline where the Grizzlies' absences led to overmatched defenders. The Mavericks led 65-54 at the half, holding a 31-17 advantage on the boards, including 10 offensive rebounds compared to only four for Memphis.

Dallas ended the night with a 64-42 advantage in the paint and controlled the boards 60-38, its highest rebounding total of the season.

Mavericks: Host the Cavaliers on Friday, their only home appearance in a nine-game stretch.

Grizzlies: At Detroit on Friday.